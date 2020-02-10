Express Computer


Deploy a Kubernetes cluster on IBM Cloud without installing software

Get a guided walkthrough of how to deploy a new Kubernetes cluster on IBM® Cloud.

IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering that delivers a fully functional, scalable Kubernetes cluster to the customer without requiring them to install or manage software.
The Kubernetes orchestration engine is a major part of the journey to application modernization. The engine provides a way to quickly enable the containerized deployment of applications.

In this product tour, you get experience with the following features:
• Find the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service in the IBM Cloud catalog
• a new Kubernetes cluster with a specified configuration
• Monitor the cluster after an application pod is deployed to it

