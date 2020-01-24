Express Computer
Designing an identity and access management program optimized for your business

Four key steps that can move you toward a more mature solution now

By IBM
A mature IAM program optimized to a business’s objectives and  the unique circumstances surrounding it can reduce the risk of data breaches involving identities. It can help enable productivity and collaboration, delivering a real competitive advantage in the market. And, it can help ensure that regulatory compliance management is more systematically achieved and maintained, while reducing the  costs to the business of performing audits.

But many organizations fail to meet one or more of these objectives  due to fragmented, stagnant and incomplete IAM programs that have been developed over time using point-technology solutions. As a result, businesses are exposed to the risk of major losses and miss the competitive advantage of an agile and connected workforce.

