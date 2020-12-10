Detect Nontechnical Loss Accurately and Efficiently to Reduce Energy Theft

Read Article

“Theft of service is a global concern. Fueled by poor economies and increased technical savvy, crimes such as meter tampering and multiparty fraud schemes are both easy to commit and hard to detect. As a result, fraudulent activity continues to grow and attract a variety of “professional” criminals. A utility can lose as much as 10 to 30 percent in revenues each year to theft, and more than two-thirds of that loss is within the relatively small commercial account sector. SAS’ fraud solution can improve detection of energy theft, shortening analysis from weeks to minutes and allowing utilities to mitigate theft within a billing cycle, reducing losses by millions. During the fraud detection process, manual billing errors, meter malfunctions, network topology errors and illegal connections may also be discovered”

Download this whitepaper to know:

A utility can lose as much as 10 to 30 percent in revenues each year to theft How SAS’ fraud solution can improve detection of energy theft, shortening analysis from weeks to minutes How SAS offers a comprehensive fraud framework for utilities Learn how a national electric utility improved its predictions for illegal usage by a factor of eight Learn more about SAS software and services for utilities

