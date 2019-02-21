Digital Controllers Optimize, Digital Transformers Innovate

Today, IT is tasked with increasing operational efficiency, whilst arming employees with the right tools, products, and services to get their jobs done. Enterprises need the power of the latest technology to keep up with constantly changing digital environments and a highly mobile and demanding workforce. And although, the two types of IT, controllers (linear, IT-centric, and insular) and transformers (agile, employee-centric, and flexible) have different approaches, they face similar challenges when enlisting the help of vendors that will enable them to focus on the more strategic tasks of understanding their employees’ needs.

To assess firms’ IT department type, Forrester asked respondents to select the most relevant answers between statements describing: how technology solutions are purchased; how synchronized IT and lines of business are; and their companies’ level of automation and technology policies. Based on the answers, Forrester was then able to determine whether each respondent’s firm was a digital controller or a digital transformer.

