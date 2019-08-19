Don’t get left behind: The business risk and cost of technology obsolescence

In today’s business environment the traditional ways of evaluating, technology investments are insufficient to understand the benefits of cloud technologies and costs related to maintaining outdated systems. MIT Technology Review Insights recently published this report in partnership with Oracle, that investigates the cost and risk to organizations that choose to stay on legacy systems, versus the benefits of using a modern, cloud-based platform.
Read the report to learn:
- How the shift to cloud services is driving an increase in the rate of productivity through a conveyor belt of best practices and new technologies such as AI and Machine Learning.
- How traditional strategies for boosting the performance of existing systems are insufficient to keep pace with competitors that are using the cloud to transform their operations and create new business models.
- A compelling analysis to help you evaluate the business case to move your ERP applications to the cloud.
