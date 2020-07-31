Express Computer


eBook: Db2 -The AI database

Whitepaper
By IBM
Building AI capabilities into the entire business got much simpler withIBM® Db2®, the AI-powered database.The machine learning and AI features built into IBM Db2 fuel several game-changing data management features, including:

  • Full-stack data virtualisation
  • Automatic workload management and resource optimisation
  • 10x better query performance
  • Confidence-based query results

IBM
