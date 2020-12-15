Everything You Wanted to Know About Atlassian Cloud

Atlassian Cloud offers several modern capabilities across speed, productivity, costs, and scalability that makes it easy for teams to achieve the desired level of availability and performance. With exceptional redundancy and failover options around the world, it enables teams to access the resources they need, to build and scale applications at reduced costs.
Teams of varying sizes, developing varying types of simple and complex software, are now embracing the cloud to deliver products that can meet the demands of the modern customer.
If your organization is looking to adopt Atlassian Cloud to completely change how software is developed, delivered, and managed, this comprehensive guide should help you.
Download this FREE guide to know:
- Key features and benefits of the Atlassian Cloud
- Scenarios when enterprises should consider moving to the Atlassian Cloud
- Best practices for cloud migration
- Pitfalls to avoid in cloud migration
