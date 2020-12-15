Everything you wanted to know about DevOps on Cloud – What, Why, and How

Read Article

Transform your software delivery outcomes with DevOps and Cloud!

DevOps has enabled organizations to transform their software delivery outcomes completely. It offers several benefits such as: Increased collaboration to quicker identification and resolution of bugs, faster feedback to better quality products, enhanced development efficiency, and greater competitive advantage.

However, the demand for modern, high-quality products is increasing very rapidly. Organizations, therefore, are looking for ways to improve the availability, scalability, and security of applications while keeping operational costs to a minimum. This has led to the adoption of the cloud to carry out DevOps objectives.

However, adopting the cloud for DevOps is not a very straightforward proposition. Organizations need to understand which DevOps category they belong to, the various cloud landscapes, and the cloud migration roadmap.

Download this FREE guide to know more about:

The growing popularity of cloud

DevOps and its importance

The benefits cloud brings to DevOps teams

The practical considerations for DevOps on Cloud strategy

Cloud migration steps

Practical tips for moving your Atlassian DevOps instances to cloud

How an ALM and DevOps partner can add value to a business

Fill in the form below to download now.

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Company Name (required)

City (required)

Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Addteq about its products, events and services. This is co-hosted by Express Computer and Addteq. Both parties will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information. By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emailer, messages, or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]