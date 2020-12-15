Everything you wanted to know about DevOps on Cloud – What, Why, and How

Transform your software delivery outcomes with DevOps and Cloud!
DevOps has enabled organizations to transform their software delivery outcomes completely. It offers several benefits such as: Increased collaboration to quicker identification and resolution of bugs, faster feedback to better quality products, enhanced development efficiency, and greater competitive advantage.
However, the demand for modern, high-quality products is increasing very rapidly. Organizations, therefore, are looking for ways to improve the availability, scalability, and security of applications while keeping operational costs to a minimum. This has led to the adoption of the cloud to carry out DevOps objectives.
However, adopting the cloud for DevOps is not a very straightforward proposition. Organizations need to understand which DevOps category they belong to, the various cloud landscapes, and the cloud migration roadmap.
Download this FREE guide to know more about:
- The growing popularity of cloud
- DevOps and its importance
- The benefits cloud brings to DevOps teams
- The practical considerations for DevOps on Cloud strategy
- Cloud migration steps
- Practical tips for moving your Atlassian DevOps instances to cloud
- How an ALM and DevOps partner can add value to a business
