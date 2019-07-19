Fighting Customs Fraud Using advanced technology to think faster than the fraudsters

Customs officers have an increasingly difficult job in detecting fraud. The volume of trade is rising, manpower is tight, and the complexity of customs tariffs is at an all-time high. Customs authorities need methods that can detect and predict fraudulent loopholes before organized crime can maximize their exploitation. There is growing pressure from government bodies and international trade associations for new approaches to detect, prevent and punish customs fraud.

A new breed of risk management solutions offers a broad range of operational advantages over its predecessors by quickly assessing the transactional data history of all risk patterns, identifying new rules to mitigate these risks, and completing the process in just a few minutes. This automated approach to risk management is already operational and highly profitable within customs departments globally – cutting costs, increasing revenue and bringing more fraudsters to justice.

