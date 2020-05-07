Express Computer


Forbes Insights: Renewing IT in the Cloud Era – 10 Steps CIOs Are Taking Now

How successful CIOs are rethinking IT in the cloud era

By IBM
When it comes to cloud adoption, the struggle with implementation is real for most CIOs. But it’s not all bad news!
By focusing on forward-looking strategies for optimizing IT in the cloud era, bringing together existing and state-of-the-art resources, CIOs can unlock cloud benefits.

Read this report to learn about the ten steps successful CIOs are taking now to capitalize on the opportunities offered by cloud.

