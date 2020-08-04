Forrester – Hybrid Cloud Automation Accelerates Digital Transformation

Cloud is no longer a tactical solution but a strategic way for enterprises to quickly adapt to rapidly changing business needs. IT leaders must orchestrate a hybrid cloud environment that links employees, customers, partners, vendors, and devices to meet increasingly demanding customer needs.
To learn more about hybrid cloud implementation, Forrester Consulting fielded a custom survey across IT infrastructure decision makers. 87% of decision makers are prioritizing upgrading data center compute infrastructure while 85% report their firms are implementing DevOps.
These teams must decide where to best run applications based on workload requirements such as security and data locality. This requires development teams to have access to platforms that improve productivity and support innovation while being reliable and secure.
