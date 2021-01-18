Forrester TEI Study: Determine the potential financial impact of IBM Cloud Pak for Data on your organisation

Read Article

Forrester predicts that, for artificial intelligence (AI), 2020 will be a year of less experimentation and more implementation, and as a result the companies that focus on the right strategy, skills, governance, data, and tools will get ahead of those that don’t think holistically about applying AI

across the enterprise.

IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data reduces the challenges around data and provides a better sense of direction by integrating data management with data science and AI. This report helps you understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with your investment on IBM Cloud Pak for Data.