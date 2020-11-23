Four Ways To Accelerate Modern Applications Initiatives!

In this age of digital services, applications and data are core enablers for every organization. The value of Agile and DevOps—including faster delivery and better service levels—is widely recognized, and that is being enabled by a rapid evolution of the IT architectures in organizations today. The pace of innovation continues to accelerate. To keep up, many organizations have begun developing their applications using cloud-native techniques. Cloud-native applications are architected as a set of microservices that can be independently scaled and quickly updated. These are usually delivered as containers and orchestrated with Kubernetes.
Benefits of Modern Applications
- Faster response and innovation
- Greater scalability and change tolerance
- Reduced risk and improved productivity
Four Ways to Accelerate Modern Applications Success
- Don’t try to re-invent the wheel
- Optimize day 2 operations
- Tech estate: Leverage existing investments
- Architect for consistency
