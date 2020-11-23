Four Ways To Accelerate Modern Applications Initiatives!

Read Article

In this age of digital services, applications and data are core enablers for every organization. The value of Agile and DevOps—including faster delivery and better service levels—is widely recognized, and that is being enabled by a rapid evolution of the IT architectures in organizations today. The pace of innovation continues to accelerate. To keep up, many organizations have begun developing their applications using cloud-native techniques. Cloud-native applications are architected as a set of microservices that can be independently scaled and quickly updated. These are usually delivered as containers and orchestrated with Kubernetes.

Benefits of Modern Applications

Faster response and innovation Greater scalability and change tolerance Reduced risk and improved productivity

Four Ways to Accelerate Modern Applications Success

Don’t try to re-invent the wheel Optimize day 2 operations Tech estate: Leverage existing investments Architect for consistency

Submit the below details and download the whitepaper.

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Company Name (required)

City (required)

Yes I would like to be contacted by a Dell Technologies expert to receive further information. By clicking submit you agree to Dell Technologies and its group of companies stay in touch and to keep you updated on products, services, solutions, exclusive offers and special events. For information on how we protect your personal data, see our Privacy Statement. You can unsubscribe at any time. I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter Dell Technologies and Intel Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]