GoToTraining – Train Anywhere

Whether you’re new to training or a veteran, GoToTraining is the right solution for training in a classroom, virtually or in a hybrid situation. Keep your attendees involved with in-session collaboration, Breakout sessions for small groups, detailed analytics and more.
You can engage with up to 200 students anywhere in the world.
Download this fact sheet how GoToTraining helps you in robust online training to engage your learners virtually?
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]