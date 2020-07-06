GoToWebcast for Education

The traditional brick-and-mortar classroom is increasingly giving way to online learning environments. From recruiting and conducting classes to providing students with services and managing staff and internal resources, educational institutions are turning to the web to streamline processes, cut costs and dramatically expand the reach of their classrooms to students across campus and around the globe.
GoToWebcast is the only cost-efficient platform enables organizations to effectively provide online classes, lectures and seminars to anyone, anywhere. Easily present live or provide on-demand access with audio, video and synchronized slides.
Download now to know how GoToWebcast benefits for education.
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]