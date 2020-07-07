Express Computer


Hitachi’s New VSP Platform – A New Addition

Bringing enterprise strength, stability, security and reputation to Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

By Hitachi Vantara
Hitachi has been a long trusted brand with proven reliability, proven stability and proven reputation efficiency with channel support with a dedicated AM Complete Solutions. Additionally, it’s reliable, SMB friendly and a self-install tool that requires less setup. What’s impeccable here is the backup target local replication archiving, with SMB Standalone Budget, storage high availability DR Site Storage and Performance Analytics.

Key Features :

  • Reliable
  • SMB Friendly Self Install
  • Tool-Less Setup Operational <1
  • Simplified GUI Data Tiering
  • Reduced TCO

