Hitachi’s New VSP Platform – A New Addition

Read Article

Hitachi has been a long trusted brand with proven reliability, proven stability and proven reputation efficiency with channel support with a dedicated AM Complete Solutions. Additionally, it’s reliable, SMB friendly and a self-install tool that requires less setup. What’s impeccable here is the backup target local replication archiving, with SMB Standalone Budget, storage high availability DR Site Storage and Performance Analytics.

Key Features :

Reliable

SMB Friendly Self Install

Tool-Less Setup Operational <1

Simplified GUI Data Tiering

Reduced TCO

To know more, fill the details below and download the whitepaper.



First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Company Name (required)

City (required)

This is co-hosted by Express Computer and Hitachi Vantara. Both parties will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information. By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emailer, messages or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]