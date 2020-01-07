How data science can enable better demand forecasting and planning

Whether they work within a line of business or as a standalone, centralized function, data science teams are responsible for making sure that internal customers can optimize demand planning and forecasting. That applies no matter which data sources are used — even when the data is siloed, and regardless of whether it lives on-prem, in the cloud, or both. Oh, and it all must be done while explicitly demonstrating adherence to any requirements for security or regulatory compliance.

To deliver on this, it’s crucial that data science leaders hone their ability to influence finance leaders and the heads of business units as they choose and validate tools. The core task is then to find the most relevant models to produce quick insights, and to do it in a collaborative way that enables line-of-business staff — the musicians at the concert, in our analogy.

If you want to maintain a happy, highly productive data science team that delivers value for the business quickly, how do you empower them so they can spend most of their time in the deployment and operationalization of models? Read on to find out how IBM gives data science teams the right tools to address three key challenges.

Challenge #1

Enabling faster deployment and operationalization of models to empower — and demonstrate value to — the business

Tools:

IBM SPSS Modeler reduces the time required to go live using an extensive library of out-of-the-box machine learning algorithms.

IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio enables rapid model building, the ability to test multiple scenarios through what-if analysis, and multiple deployment options that allow business users to access models from IBM Planning Analytics.

Outcomes: Your team will deploy machine learning algorithms and optimization models in days, not weeks or months, using their choice of programming language, while meeting security and governance mandates and reducing the risk of rework.

Please fill the form below to know other challenges in data science and solutions on them.

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Job Function (required)



Job Level (required)



Company Name (required)

Company Address

City (required)

State

Pin Code (required)

Industry (required)



I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]