How Public Sector Agencies Can Use Analytics to Lead Through Crisis

“At every public sector agency, leaders are expected to make decisions based on what’s best for individuals, families and communities. Following this imperative, leaders in the public sector have worked diligently during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve outcomes for those they serve. Analytics supports these leaders in making tough decisions by enabling them to act based on evidence – that is, data. Through analytical insights, leaders can be confident that their decisions will deliver the best possible outcomes. Not surprisingly, the same kinds of analytics used to respond rapidly to a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic can also help us recover from its devastating impact. And in digging out of the devastation, analytics supports the new landscape we will encounter – helping us to imagine new possibilities and implement the policies that will be needed to prevent or mitigate a future disaster. ”
- Know how contact tracing works and how SAS can help
- Know the 5 areas for agencies to address during the recovery phase
- Learn how analytics supports agency missions, with examples
- Look at examples of some of the ways you could reinvent the use of analytics
- Know how SAS works with government leaders around the world to improve outcomes for citizens
