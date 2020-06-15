HPE’s File and Backup Solutions for Small and Midsized Businesses
One needs to be at rocket speed being a small and medium-sized business (SMB), the future looks brighter when things are working. Yet while working remotely, two problems usually come to knowledge, while remote working is good, yet it allows 24*7 access to files and data on any device. In this case, is there is no capability, trustworthy employees often resort to ‘shadow IT’ in order to maintain productivity. This lets them attack your business.
Also, it has to be noted that devices might get stolen and lost, thus involving a lot of challenges. And, equally challenging is to find out that everything is backed up and that if one is ready for the disaster. Data loss can put anyone out of business for many days, and due to this, one definitely must consider a new business solution. The HPE Small Business Solution for File and Backup for Windows Server and Microsoft Azure services provides two use case options. Configurations optimised for file data provide a central repository for files and data with fast performance so employees can collaborate more easily and securely. Configurations optimised for backup and disaster recovery help minimise downtime by protecting data and making it fast and easy to recover when disaster strikes.
Features:
File solutions
- Increase productivity by making files accessible from any device.
- Maintain availability with a central location for files and automated data backup.
- Easily extend to the hybrid cloud with Azure File Sync for on-premises performance and capability with familiar tools that simplify cloud file share management.
- Add peace of mind with HPE RDX and StoreEver products for backup and archival storage and protect data at rest with optional HPE Secure Encryption.
Backup solutions
- Keep the business running with a robust business continuity plan that protects data with on-site backups.
- Leverage on-site archival storage and disaster recovery with HPE RDX Removable Disk Backup System, HPE StoreEver MSL 1/8 Tape Autoloader or HPE StoreEver MSL2020 Tape Library.
- Choose the hybrid cloud option with Azure Backup Service to automatically
- HPE Pointnext Services helps you in simplifying operations and do more with less
- HPE Subscription is a worry-free, flexible option from HPE Financial Services that packages best-in-class hardware, software, accessories, and services into a predictable monthly payment.
