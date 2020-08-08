Express Computer


IBM Application Modernization Field Guide

Whitepaper
By IBM
Application Modernization
Application modernisation is a priority for most modern enterprises. It helps businesses accelerate
their digital transformation, enhance developer experience, and improve operational efficiency and
standardisation.

To start the app modernisation journey, enterprises must know the approach that suits their needs. And the best approach depends on the existing application estate.

Download this Field Guide and you’ll learn about the tips to get started with your journey to app modernisation.

IBM
