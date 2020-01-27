IBM Cloud Identity is a comprehensive platform of IAM capabilities. Its clean, business-friendly interface, delivered from the cloud, can help you reduce your total cost of ownership and reduce your dependence on specialized and hard-to-find security skills. IBM Cloud Identity allows IT,security and business leaders to not only adapt to the current cloud computing era, but also to future-proof their IAM programs against the next generation of innovations in user productivity.
IBM Cloud Identity supports users’ requirements for frictionless access to applications, business leaders’ needs to increase productivity, developers’ needs to roll out new services quickly, and IT requirements to more rapidly respond to business change.
