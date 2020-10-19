IBV Study-Essentials for the post-pandemic bank
Can financial institutions adapt to a different normal post the pandemic?
The shape of the post-pandemic recovery will not be identical across industries and regional economies, and it could take a variety of forms, all influenced by the potential for future periodic lockdowns and growing political uncertainties.
Extreme digitisation is the answer to an uncertain future in the post pandemic world. As a financial institution undergoing significant stress, you should focus on transforming business models and strengthening operations through secured cloud access, advanced automation, and simplification of processes/products.
