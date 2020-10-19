IBV Study-Essentials for the post-pandemic bank

Read Article

The shape of the post-pandemic recovery will not be identical across industries and regional economies, and it could take a variety of forms, all influenced by the potential for future periodic lockdowns and growing political uncertainties.

Extreme digitisation is the answer to an uncertain future in the post pandemic world. As a financial institution undergoing significant stress, you should focus on transforming business models and strengthening operations through secured cloud access, advanced automation, and simplification of processes/products.

To know more fill the details below and download the whitepaper.

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (optional)

Designation (required)

Company Name (required)

City (required)

Privacy - IBM may use my contact data to keep me informed of products, services and offerings -

By Email By Phone By Postal Mail

You can withdraw your marketing consent at any time by submitting opt-out request.

Also you may unsubscribe from receiving marketing emails from IBM by clicking the unsubscribe link in each such email.

More information on our processing can be found in the IBM Privacy Statement.

By submitting this form, I acknowledge that I have read and understand the IBM Privacy Statement. I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]