IBV – The Hybrid Cloud Platform Advantage

The next 80% of the cloud opportunity focuses on shifting core business applications and workloads to the cloud and optimizing everything from supply chains to sales. This is the next chapter of the cloud; it requires business executives to invest in hybrid multicloud platform strategies and capabilities.

To develop IT environments that enable business transformation, whether supporting specific workflows or a wider operating model, CIOs need to be able to offer capability that seamlessly integrates tasks across different types of clouds and entire IT infrastructures.

Enterprises need an application development platform that can run on any cloud, workloads that can execute seamlessly across multiple clouds, and a comprehensive orchestration capability that spans across clouds. A platform approach can play a unifying role and act as the technological glue that allows an organization to harness the full range of capabilities available to it for improved business and operational performance.

