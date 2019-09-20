IDC: 4 ways to unlock value from your data with modern storage.

Unlock the value of your data.

What storage platforms you utilize as part of your digital transformation depends on many factors such as workload mix, business objectives and overall data capital strategy. Fortunately, there are several different paths your organisation can take to achieve the IT agility necessary to unlock data capital value and succeed in the new data-centric world.

With Dell EMC Data Storage Solutions, organization can

Consolidate workloads onto a single low-latency platform.

Move workloads to a platform that can accelerate essential next-generation applications such as artificial intelligence. Dell EMC PowerMax is the world’s fastest storage array with up to 10 million IOPS, plus 4PB of capacity and designed for 99.9999% availability.

Find new value in your unstructured data.

Dell EMC Isilon is a scale-out NAS platform that supports massive scalability. It also delivers automated tiering, in-line reduction and up to nine million IOPS.

Take advantage of unified storage.

Dell EMC Unity XT All-Flash unified storage features lifecycle simplicity bundled with enterprise-class data

services, all at an affordable price.

Use the cloud for better capacity, scale and access.

Dell EMC Elastic Cloud Storage (ECS) is object-based storage that balances scale and capability so it’s easier to consolidate traditional and modern workloads, providing you the freedom to do more with your data.

