IDC: Data protection solutions drive success for transformed, data-driven organisations.

Data capital is a key strategic asset that powers applications and drives business decisions. For organisations undergoing digital transformation, capturing, storing and using data is only part of the challenge of creating data capital. With the cost of downtime on the rise, that data must also be protected, available and easily recoverable.
When IDC studied organisations undergoing digital transformation and IT Transformation (ITT), they found that many are prioritizing data management and protection investments to avoid the high cost of downtime. IDC results found that:
- 48.5% of ITT projects involve data protection changes and improvements*
- 31.1% of overall ITT budget is dedicated to data protection*
- Data-driven companies are 11x more likely to invest in improved data protection and control capabilities*
Additional IDC research indicated a strong return-on-investment (ROI) justification for deploying Dell EMC data management and protection solutions.
Protect the data that drives your business.
To make the most of your data capital, that data must be protected, available and easily recoverable. Dell EMC data management and protection solutions secure and protect your data — no matter where it resides — with powerful, cost-effective backup, recovery, archiving and migration solutions that improve uptime and avoid data loss
