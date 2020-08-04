Express Computer


Home  »  Downloads  »  Whitepaper  »  IDC InfoBrief: One Size Doesn’t Fit All: Multicloud Strategy For Your Enterprise

IDC InfoBrief: One Size Doesn’t Fit All: Multicloud Strategy For Your Enterprise

Whitepaper
By IBM
0 7
Read Article

Multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations, with a mix of public cloud solutions — SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS — and private cloud environments, either on-premises or with a provider.

Most organizations leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers because no single cloud environment or cloud provider can meet their needs for application, data, and infrastructure support.

The movement of applications and data between these different environments today is at an all-time high. This application “churn” necessitates a new project management office (PMO) and application life-cycle approach. Governance and management models must also change to support this increasingly dynamic and agile environment.

Fill the details below to download the whitepaper.

Privacy - IBM may use my contact data to keep me informed of products, services and offerings -
By EmailBy PhoneBy Postal Mail
You can withdraw your marketing consent at any time by submitting opt-out request.
Also you may unsubscribe from receiving marketing emails from IBM by clicking the unsubscribe link in each such email.
More information on our processing can be found in the IBM Privacy Statement.
By submitting this form, I acknowledge that I have read and understand the IBM Privacy Statement.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IBM
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.