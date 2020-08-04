IDC InfoBrief: One Size Doesn’t Fit All: Multicloud Strategy For Your Enterprise

Multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations, with a mix of public cloud solutions — SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS — and private cloud environments, either on-premises or with a provider.
Most organizations leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers because no single cloud environment or cloud provider can meet their needs for application, data, and infrastructure support.
The movement of applications and data between these different environments today is at an all-time high. This application “churn” necessitates a new project management office (PMO) and application life-cycle approach. Governance and management models must also change to support this increasingly dynamic and agile environment.
