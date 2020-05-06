IDC: Three Keys to Maximize Application Migration and Modernization Success
3 pillars to maximize migration and modernization success
Organizations are adopting cloud at a faster pace than ever to gain business speed, agility, innovation, and performance. But still, most of them are struggling to capitalize on the cloud benefits. This is because of their lack of an effective strategy to cloud migration and modernization.
This IDC whitepaper explores the three key pillars to maximize the success of cloud application migration and modernization. It also delves into IBM’s approach to an open, secure, flexible, and repeatable method to cloud application migration and modernization
