IDC Whitepaper-IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions: A Comprehensive Portfolio to Rehost and Modernise Enterprise Workloads in the Cloud

Public cloud is mostly the preferred choice for cloud migration for many enterprises since it accelerates access to emerging technology like big data and AI. But it brings along challenges, like the ones typically faced by VMware environments that might have an inconsistent experience on premise and in the public cloud.

IBM Cloud® for VMware Solutions addresses these gaps and brings to VMware customers a nondisruptive path to public cloud. Explore how IBM Cloud provides you with the choice, control, and flexibility needed to rehost and modernise enterprise workloads in the cloud.

