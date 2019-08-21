Increase agility and workload performance with a hybrid infrastructure

Many organisations see the public cloud as a quick and easy path to modernising their infrastructure. However, recent research from IDC and Moor Insights reveals that a public cloud-only approach is not the cure-all for every workload, and in fact poses significant risks. Instead, a hybrid IT model—one that leverages both public and private resources based on the type of workload— maximises IT agility by providing five essential benefits of on-prem infrastructure.
Read more to know 5 reasons why a combination of cloud and on-premises deployments from PowerEdge servers is the hallmark of truly successful IT transformation.
