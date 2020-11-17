Increase agility and workload performance with a hybrid infrastructure

Read Article

Many organizations see the public cloud as the quick and easy path to modernizing their infrastructure. However, recent research from IDC and Moor Insights reveals that a public cloud-only approach is not the cure-all for every workload, and in fact poses significant risks. Instead, a hybrid IT model—one that leverages both public and private resources based on the type of workload— maximizes IT agility by providing five essential benefits of on-prem infrastructure:

5 reasons why a combination of cloud and on premises deployments from PowerEdge servers is the hallmark of truly successful IT transformation

Workload criticality: Increase performance, availability and security for your highest-value applications Performance: Fine-tune the allocation of resources with greater level of control Data management: Analyze data generated at the edge in real time Security: Get data protection (and peace of mind) in an everchanging regulatory environment Cost: Lower OpEx associated with underperforming applications, redundancy and security breaches

Read the complete report by submitting the below details.

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Company Name (required)

City (required)

Yes I would like to be contacted by a Dell Technologies expert to receive further information. By clicking submit you agree to Dell Technologies and its group of companies stay in touch and to keep you updated on products, services, solutions, exclusive offers and special events. For information on how we protect your personal data, see our Privacy Statement. You can unsubscribe at any time. I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter Dell Technologies and Intel Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]