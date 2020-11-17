Increase agility and workload performance with a hybrid infrastructure

Many organizations see the public cloud as the quick and easy path to modernizing their infrastructure. However, recent research from IDC and Moor Insights reveals that a public cloud-only approach is not the cure-all for every workload, and in fact poses significant risks. Instead, a hybrid IT model—one that leverages both public and private resources based on the type of workload— maximizes IT agility by providing five essential benefits of on-prem infrastructure:
5 reasons why a combination of cloud and on premises deployments from PowerEdge servers is the hallmark of truly successful IT transformation
- Workload criticality: Increase performance, availability and security for your highest-value applications
- Performance: Fine-tune the allocation of resources with greater level of control
- Data management: Analyze data generated at the edge in real time
- Security: Get data protection (and peace of mind) in an everchanging regulatory environment
- Cost: Lower OpEx associated with underperforming applications, redundancy and security breaches
