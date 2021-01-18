Express Computer


Home  »  Downloads  »  Whitepaper  »  Integration Modernisation Field Guide

Integration Modernisation Field Guide

Sponsored By: IBM
Cloud Whitepaper
Read Article

In enterprise integration modernisation, new integration endpoints and patterns are constantly being introduced.

Every modernisation journey starts in a different place, but the need for an integration platform is the same. It enables you to benefit from cloud characteristics like scalability, performance, and agility.

This guide explores the key focus areas that you need to consider as you embark on your integration modernisation journey and explains how you could make a difference with IBM Cloud Paks.

PLEASE FILL OUT INFORMATION BELOW AND SUBMIT

    Privacy - IBM may use my contact data to keep me informed of products, services and offerings -
    By EmailBy PhoneBy Postal Mail
    You can withdraw your marketing consent at any time by submitting opt-out request.
    Also you may unsubscribe from receiving marketing emails from IBM by clicking the unsubscribe link in each such email.
    More information on our processing can be found in the IBM Privacy Statement.
    By submitting this form, I acknowledge that I have read and understand the IBM Privacy Statement.




    More form IBM View More

    AIOps: Intelligent monitoring and pre-emptive management of hybrid multicloud

    The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM Services for Application Migration And Modernization To A Hybrid Multicloud Environment

    Seven Steps to Make Secure IT Infrastructure a Business Priority

    Navigating your Hybrid Multicloud Vision

    Virtual Data Summit

    Data Center & Infrastructure Digital Summit 2021

    Join India's Largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure & Attend live sessions by Data Domain Experts.
    REGISTER NOW
    close-link
    Attend India's largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure
    Register Now!
    close-image