Express Computer


Home  »  Downloads  »  Whitepaper  »  Introducing Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution

Introducing Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution

Whitepaper
By Dell Technologies
0 11
Read Article

Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution powered by VMware combines purpose-built networking appliances from Dell EMC with SD-WAN software from VMware in an all-in-one solution for WAN modernization. VMware has been named a leader by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

With simplicity, efficiency, and a full range of flexible support, services and global supply chain options, Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution delivers a powerful, all-in-one solution that enables you to transform your network for the Cloud era.

Delivering a Modern Networking Experience

SD-WAN provides transformational benefits, enabling you to adapt to change and improve availability, all while saving time and money. With features like Dynamic Multi-Path Optimization, you can achieve up to a 75% reduction in costs over traditional MPLS-backed WAN designs and gain better performance for your modern business applications.

Submit the below form and download this whitepaper.

    Yes I would like to be contacted by a Dell Technologies expert to receive further information.

    By clicking submit you agree to Dell Technologies and its group of companies stay in touch and to keep you updated on products, services, solutions, exclusive offers and special events. For information on how we protect your personal data, see our Privacy Statement. You can unsubscribe at any time.

    Dell Technologies and Intel

    Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.


    If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

    Advertisement

    Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

    Dell Technologies
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Know how to Improve Citizen Services in the "New Normal"
    Register Now
    close-image
    Strengthen Your Business Continuity
    Register Now
    close-image