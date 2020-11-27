Introducing Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution

Read Article

Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution powered by VMware combines purpose-built networking appliances from Dell EMC with SD-WAN software from VMware in an all-in-one solution for WAN modernization. VMware has been named a leader by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

With simplicity, efficiency, and a full range of flexible support, services and global supply chain options, Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution delivers a powerful, all-in-one solution that enables you to transform your network for the Cloud era.

Delivering a Modern Networking Experience

SD-WAN provides transformational benefits, enabling you to adapt to change and improve availability, all while saving time and money. With features like Dynamic Multi-Path Optimization, you can achieve up to a 75% reduction in costs over traditional MPLS-backed WAN designs and gain better performance for your modern business applications.

