IQ Bot: Intelligent Self-Learning Digital Workforce

The only bot capable of learning from humans

Whitepaper
By Automation Anywhere
Large variations in document formats and the highly unstructured nature of communications (think emails and instant messages) have limited automation. As a result, you continue to rely on knowledge workers to extract the relevant information to feed into otherwise automated processes.

IQ Bot is the only cognitive bot with vision skills that adds structure to unstructured content and learns by observing people at work increasing your digital footprint. IQ Bot automates business processes that rely on semi-structured or unstructured data hidden in electronic documents, images, emails, and more. IQ Bot leverages multiple AI techniques to intelligently digitize and extract data to make your RPA and/or OCR technology even more effective. IQ Bot keeps learning from corrections made by your knowledge workers, getting smarter and more accurate over time.

5 reasons to download:

  • Double your STP results within 3 to 6 Months
  • Reduce data processing errors
  • Accelerate Turnaround Times
  • Improve Customer Experience
  • Embark on your journey towards an intelligent digital workforce

Automation Anywhere
