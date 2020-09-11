Machine Learning for a more Intelligent Government

The crown jewel of a government agency is its data, whether captured in digital or analog form. Government has always been a keeper of citizen data, and government agencies play an important role in collecting, storing, and ultimately presenting that data in the form of the statistics and indicators. Oracle’s genesis as a database company forms a backdrop to help agencies think differently about data and create insights for employees and citizens.
Read this Whitepaper to know more on:
How to adopt a modern approach to analytics. How Data can be used to Fight a Worldwide Pandemic and Oracle’s Legacy Evolved into the Autonomous Database of Today.
Fill the form below to download
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]