Machine Learning for a more Intelligent Government

Whitepaper
By Oracle
The crown jewel of a government agency is its data, whether captured in digital or analog form. Government has always been a keeper of citizen data, and government agencies play an important role in collecting, storing, and ultimately presenting that data in the form of the statistics and indicators. Oracle’s genesis as a database company forms a backdrop to help agencies think differently about data and create insights for employees and citizens.

Read this Whitepaper to know more on:

How to adopt a modern approach to analytics. How Data can be used to Fight a Worldwide Pandemic and Oracle’s Legacy Evolved into the Autonomous Database of Today.

Oracle
