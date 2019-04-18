Making the cloud connection – IBM Cloud Integration

Many cloud providers would have you believe that the future is born entirely in the cloud. But what about existing data and systems? They can, and should, be part of the picture.
This guide provides clarity on the importance of connecting enterprise systems, data and applications with the cloud to unlock their value. More importantly, it compares common approaches available today and the impact they have on business flexibility, speed, innovation and insight.
