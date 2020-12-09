Managing the Intelligence Life Cycle: A More Effective Way to Tackle Crime

Summary :
“Intelligence professionals need to access all available, appropriate information, extract important elements, and process, analyze and disseminate intelligence quickly to keep ahead of potential threats. Consumers of intelligence within investigative organizations need to be armed with the right information at the right time to make critical security decisions. To provide timely access to this intelligence, organizations require sophisticated IT applications to gather, analyze, disseminate and manage very large quantities of intelligence-related data. As information and collection techniques grow more sophisticated, so do the requirements for a technology solution that will simplify, rather than complicate, findings. SAS offers a solution, SAS Intelligence and Investigation Management, incorporating rigorous security workflows that reflect increasingly complex organizational structures and processes. Security is combined with efficiency to ensure information is properly shared and accessed on a need-to-know basis that reflects your users’ organizational responsibilities. ”
- Understand what are the organizational drivers for a flexible framework
- What are the challenges being faced
- Know the importance a single, integrated IT platform for investigators
- Get insights into workflow that supports an intelligence life cycle
- Learn how SAS can deliver a complete, cohesive framework for total intelligence lifecycle management
