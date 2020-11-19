Meet the Dell Latitude Rugged Family

Read Article

Get best-in-class reliability and productivity in the harsh conditions you face with the Dell Latitude Rugged family. They’re the most secure and manageable rugged computers available, so you can focus on your work.

3 Prominent reasons to Choose Dell Latitude Rugged – The tools you need to stand strong in the face of adversity.

Rugged for the real world Productivity anywhere Business-class control

Featured on the Dell Latitude Rugged Family

Outdoor-readable screens with anti-reflective treatment and glove-touch capability

Sealed, customizable RGB backlit keyboards on all notebooks and available for the tablet

Webcams with physical privacy shutters

Powerful and efficient Intel® processors

Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi with optional mobile broadband and dedicated GPS

Common docking across Latitude Rugged notebooks and specialized docking for the tablet; all with durable pogo-pin interface

Independently certified to MIL-STD-810G tests and IEC ingress protection standards

Confident security with Dell Data Protection | Encryption and TPM

