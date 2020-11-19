Meet the Dell Latitude Rugged Family

Get best-in-class reliability and productivity in the harsh conditions you face with the Dell Latitude Rugged family. They’re the most secure and manageable rugged computers available, so you can focus on your work.
3 Prominent reasons to Choose Dell Latitude Rugged – The tools you need to stand strong in the face of adversity.
- Rugged for the real world
- Productivity anywhere
- Business-class control
Featured on the Dell Latitude Rugged Family
- Outdoor-readable screens with anti-reflective treatment and glove-touch capability
- Sealed, customizable RGB backlit keyboards on all notebooks and available for the tablet
- Webcams with physical privacy shutters
- Powerful and efficient Intel® processors
- Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi with optional mobile broadband and dedicated GPS
- Common docking across Latitude Rugged notebooks and specialized docking for the tablet; all with durable pogo-pin interface
- Independently certified to MIL-STD-810G tests and IEC ingress protection standards
- Confident security with Dell Data Protection | Encryption and TPM
Submit the below form to get complete details.
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]