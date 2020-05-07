Express Computer


Mitigating Risks in the Hybrid Multicloud Journey: Resilience Imperatives

Is your hybrid multicloud resilient enough?

By IBM
Traditional approaches to resilience are no longer adequate for organizations adopting hybrid, multicloud environments. An agile approach to resilience is important to ensure better availability, security, and compliance in a complex IT infrastructure.

Download this Pathfinder Paper by 451 Research, sponsored by IBM, to learn about resilience imperatives, resilience requirements, and approaches to achieve greater resilience in a hybrid multicloud world.

