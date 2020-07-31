Modern SAN Cloud-Connected Flash Solution

Read Article

Modernize and future-proof your enterprise SAN; implement the fastest cloud-ready solution for mission-critical tier-1 enterprise applications and workloads.

This NetApp® Verified Architecture has been jointly designed and verified by NetApp, VMware, and Broadcom. It uses the latest Brocade, Emulex, and VMware vSphere technology solutions along with NetApp all-flash storage, which sets a new standard for enterprise SAN storage and data protection that will drive superior business value.

This solution is the optimal infrastructure approach for you to leverage best-in-class, end-to-end, modern SAN and NVMe technologies to deliver business-critical IT services today while preparing for the future. As we have already seen the future will include serving high-performance database, analytics, AI and machine learning, and IoT requirements.

With the flexibility and scalability of this NetApp Verified Architecture, your organization can start with a framework to modernize and to right-size your infrastructure and can ultimately grow with and adapt to evolving business requirements. With these benefits, your system can serve existing workloads while streamlining infrastructure, reducing operational costs, and preparing for new workloads in the future.

Read this whitepaper to know how to enable organizations like yours to quickly and nondisruptive streamline and modernize their traditional SAN infrastructure and the IT services that rely on it.

