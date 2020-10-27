Modernise applications: Simplify and extend apps with an open, hybrid cloud
Steps to take for a phased approach to your modernisation journey
Businesses that prioritise modernising their applications are seeing real benefits like accelerated digital transformation and enhanced developer experience among others.
But unlike “lifting and shifting” applications to the cloud, modernisation comes with certain complexities.
This eBook will help you take a phased approach with ways to simplify and extend functionality through a hybrid cloud approach that can meet the business and IT requirements of your applications.
Fill the details and download.
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]