NaaS – the latest as-a-Service

Summary:
Need more agility and flexibility from your network? Flexible consumption models for networking software and hardware will get you there.
Get your questions answered from IDC Analysts, Susan Middleton, IDC Research Director and Brandon Butler, Sr. Research Analyst as they discuss…
- The factors driving the adoption of NaaS – global macro factors and their impact
- The type of projects that best fit to NaaS
- The benefits of NaaS
- How NaaS helps organizations get closer to defining their edge
Download the IDC Analyst Connection: Network as a Service: How the Latest as-a-Service Paves the Way to the Intelligent Edge today to get the quick read on NaaS.
