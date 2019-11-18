Dell Technologies Unified Work space is the most comprehensive solution to deploy, secure, manage and support virtually all devices from the cloud. We designed this revolutionary solution with intelligence and automation providing you with visibility across the entire endpoint environment. We help you save time, improve user experience, optimize resources and strengthen security.
Our modern deployment solution, ProDeploy in the Unified Workspace allows you to revolutionize the way deployment gets done. By spending just one hour for set up, IT can then hand deployment to Dell and have preconfigured systems shipped directly to the end users–wherever they are.
Dell Endpoint Security for the Unified Workspace helps you manage growing cyber risks while embracing workforce transformation. With Dell SafeGuard and Response powered by Secureworks, you gain actionable insight to help you quickly and efficiently prevent, detect and respond to cyber-attacks – keeping your environment free from harm.
We integrated our hardware management solution Dell Client Command Suite with VMware Workspace ONE, allowing you to take advantage of unified endpoint management (UEM) and manage the firmware, operating system and applications for all devices from the Workspace ONE console.
ProSupport Plus continues to be the only predictive and proactive support in the market. When compared to key competitors, ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist reduced time to resolve a failed hard drive with up to 11x faster time to resolution
OPTIPLEX 7070 ULTRA – The desktop you didn’t expect.
- THE WORLD’S MOST FLEXIBLE COMMERCIAL DESKTOP SOLUTION
- MODERN MODULARITY
- WORK AT FULL SPEED
- SMART CONNECTIVITY
Learn More about Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra Desktop Range. Download Product Document
