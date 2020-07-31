Paras and ONTAP: Unlocking the AI Value Chain for Enterprises

Express Computer


Whitepaper
By NetApp
This whitepaper describes how NetApp® ONTAP® AI is integrated with the Paras AI solution. The integration of these solutions benefits businesses that need AI solutions that are computationally heavy but require ease of data connectivity.

The document also describes the basic hardware and software structure for the storage-compute environment, future work, and the benefits of this environment.

Download this whitepaper to know how Paras and ONTAP solution can provide cost and time efficiencies to keep your business ahead of the competition.

