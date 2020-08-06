Pure Storage Purity ActiveCluster: Active/Active Synchronous and Asynchronous Replication with Automatic Failover

Read Article

The goal of ESG Validation reports is to educate IT professionals about information technology solutions for companies of all types and sizes. ESG Validation reports are not meant to replace the evaluation process that should be conducted before making purchasing decisions, but rather to provide insight into these emerging technologies. Our objectives are to explore some of the more valuable features and functions of IT solutions, show how they can be used to solve real customer problems, and identify any areas needing improvement. The ESG Validation Team’s expert third-party perspective is based on our own hands-on testing as well as on interviews with customers who use these products in production environments

This ESG Technical Validation report documents testing of Pure Storage’s Purity ActiveCluster synchronous replication, with a focus on ease of deployment and management; stretched-cluster business continuity that delivers recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs) of zero; and active/active asynchronous replication for global disaster recovery.

Download now to know more

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Designation (required)

Company Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Mobile Number (required)

City (required)

Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Pure Storage about its products, events and services. This is cohosted by Express Computer and Pure Storage.Both companies will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information. By filling and submitting this form you understand and agree that Pure Storage processes your personal information in accordance with the Pure Storage Privacy Policy. Additional details regarding Pure Storage's collection and use of your personal information, including information about access, retention, rectification, deletion, security, cross-border transfers and other topics, is available in the Pure Storage Privacy Policy.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]