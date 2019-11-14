Purpose-Built Backup Appliances: 2018 Market Results

Purpose-built backup appliances (PBBAs) have been foundational components to many organizations’ backup/recovery infrastructure for more than a decade. The importance of PBBAs is illustrated in the numbers: According to IDC, in 2018, the data replication and protection (DR&P) market was approximately $8.9 billion, while the PBBA market was $3.6 billion.
PBBAs provide IT organizations with a solution to common problems associated with backup/recovery operations as well as improve service-level delivery for data restore and availability.
At $3.6 billion in revenue value, PBBAs represent nearly one-third of the total spent by IT organizations in the backup/recovery hardware and software infrastructure (this does not include the amount spent on tape infrastructure, which IDC estimates to be less than $1 billion).
Although PBBAs were originally designed to solve tape-related problems, they remain relevant in cloud environments by providing both rapid on-premises restore and data replication to the cloud. Throughout the history of the market, Data Domain has been the market leader, whether as a start-up more than 15 years ago or as a unit of Dell EMC today. Currently, Dell EMC has more than twice the market share of its next nearest competitor in this market.
Download Now
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]