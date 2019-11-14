Purpose-Built Backup Appliances: 2018 Market Results

Purpose-built backup appliances (PBBAs) have been foundational components to many organizations’ backup/recovery infrastructure for more than a decade. The importance of PBBAs is illustrated in the numbers: According to IDC, in 2018, the data replication and protection (DR&P) market was approximately $8.9 billion, while the PBBA market was $3.6 billion.

PBBAs provide IT organizations with a solution to common problems associated with backup/recovery operations as well as improve service-level delivery for data restore and availability.

At $3.6 billion in revenue value, PBBAs represent nearly one-third of the total spent by IT organizations in the backup/recovery hardware and software infrastructure (this does not include the amount spent on tape infrastructure, which IDC estimates to be less than $1 billion).

Although PBBAs were originally designed to solve tape-related problems, they remain relevant in cloud environments by providing both rapid on-premises restore and data replication to the cloud. Throughout the history of the market, Data Domain has been the market leader, whether as a start-up more than 15 years ago or as a unit of Dell EMC today. Currently, Dell EMC has more than twice the market share of its next nearest competitor in this market.

Download Now

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Job Function (required)



Job Level (required)



Company Name (required)

Company Address

City (required)

State

Pin Code (required)

Industry (required)



To discuss further on Dell EMC’s solution offerings, would you like a Dell EMC specialist to contact you?

Yes, please stay in touch by email, phone and post. Dell Technologies and its group of companies would love to keep you updated on products, services, solutions, exclusive offers and special events. For information on how Dell Technologies’ uses and protections your personal data, see our Privacy Statement. You can unsubscribe at any time. By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter Dell solutions are powered by Intel® Dell logo and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]