Put the power of AI and data to work for your business

IBM Watson Studio: Accelerating value for AI in the enterprise
Data may be the new natural resource, but without artificial intelligence (AI) applications, the insights and competitive advantage that can be derived from data will remain untapped. With the right tools to build AI-powered applications, including machine learning and deep learning, businesses can tackle difficult problems, ranging from predicting consumer demand and controlling costs to developing new products and even new businesses.
- IBM Watson® Studio provides a rich set of tools on the cloud
- Work with a wide variety of open source data science tools
- Enrich apps with integrated Watson AI Services
- Built-in data preparation and profiling with Data Refinery
- Complete AI lifecycle, from curating training data to training and deploying machine learning models.
- Experiment-centric deep learning and advanced developing with neural nets
a drag-and-drop solution for insights without coding
