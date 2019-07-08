Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Real-Time Analytics: The Key to Unlocking Customer Insights & Driving the Customer Experience

A Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Report

Whitepaper
By SAS
0 5

Today’s consumers expect immediate, personalized interactions. To meet these expectations, companies must differentiate their brands through timely, targeted and tailored customer experiences based on real-time data analytics.

This report, sponsored by SAS, Intel and Accenture and conducted by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, looks at how businesses are using advanced customer data analytics, along with real-time analytics and real-time marketing, to enhance their customers’ experiences.

Learn why organizations that place a high value on real-time capabilities still struggle to achieve them, what companies can do to ensure success as they adopt and implement real-time analytics solutions, and what benefits successful companies are already seeing.

How do you target your customers for marketing campaigns?
Currently decisions are based on insights from BI Reports/DashboardsCurrently decisions are fact-based, through customer behavior analysis and segmentation/profilingCurrently decisions are mostly based on gut-feel & instincts

How do you execute your campaigns?
Currently campaigns are executed, and performance reported via manual/excel based lists.Currently campaigns are executed, and performance reported via our Campaign Management ToolCurrently execution of campaigns is outsourced to third party

Your organisation is evaluating “Customer Intelligence/Campaign Management” solutions for?Building faster and targeted campaignsOptimizing on offer and communication channels for customer communicationIncrease wallet share and improving customer engagementPredicting customer behavior and maximizing customer lifetime value

Any Other

SAS
