Rise of The Huddle Space

A International Survey of Users, IT Professionals, and Facilities Managers
This research finds that huddle spaces deliver tremendous value to businesses, with 9 out of 10 participants stating the adoption of open space environments is increasing the need for these huddle spaces.
Teams need the right tools and the right size meeting spaces to get work done. Get all the intelligence of our larger video devices in your small spaces to have one consistent, simple experience from the huddle space to boardroom and beyond–easily at scale.
Learn how Cisco Webex devices solve huddle headaches.
