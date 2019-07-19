The nature of government programs requires collecting and processing enormous amounts of information. One of the biggest challenges for these systems is the integrity of the data itself. Data authentication, verification, standardization, integration and matching are required first steps to implementing an effective analytical fraud, waste and abuse solution. Without a trustworthy, single version of the truth, auditors and analysts cannot adequately protect government funds from improper payments.

SAS Detection and Investigation for Government helps governments detect and prevent both opportunistic and professional fraud through improved data effectiveness and analytics. You can standardize, integrate and authenticate data and consolidate program integrity activities. By harnessing your quantitative and qualitative data, you can better identify fraudulent activity and stop payments before they’re made.

Analytics helps government investigators identify abnormalities and patterns that may indicate fraudulent activity, for instance, by finding patterns and aberrations using visualization and analysis techniques. SAS calculates the propensity for fraud at each stage of a process with a fraud analytical engine that uses multiple techniques, including:

• Automated business rules • Predictive modeling • Machine learning • Text mining

• Search and discovery within databases • Exception reporting • Network link analysis

• Artificial intelligence

Download the Whitepaper to know more.

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Job Function (required)



Job Level (required)



Company Name (required)

Company Address

City (required)

State

Pin Code (required)

Industry (required)



My organisation’s data access is through:

(Please specify) My organisation is looking for a Data Quality & Integration solution that will help us:

Which of the challenges are you facing in your organization? (Tick ALL applicable points)

By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer and Intel contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer or Intel at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Intel's web sites and communications are subject to their Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]