SAS : Text Analytics for Executives

SAS text analytics provides a flexible framework capable of tackling a variety of use cases in support of a single initiative. This framework supports the end-to-end text analytics life cycle, including preparing data, visually exploring topics, extracting entities and facts, analyzing sentiment, building a variety of text models and deploying them within existing systems or processes. Machine learning powers topic generation, categorization, entity/fact and sentiment extraction to automatically identify relationships and patterns that exist within text.

The SAS Platform fosters collaboration by providing a toolbox where best practice pipelines and methods can be shared. SAS also seamlessly integrates with existing systems and open source technology. Open APIs enable users to call SAS text analytics using a programming environment and language of familiarity. APIs are available for Java, Python, Lua, R and RESTful web services.

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Job Function (required)



Job Level (required)



Company Name (required)

Company Address

City (required)

State

Pin Code (required)

Industry (required)



My organisation’s data access is through:

(Please specify) My organisation is looking for a Data Quality & Integration solution that will help us:

Which of the challenges are you facing in your organization? (Tick ALL applicable points)

By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer and Intel contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer or Intel at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Intel's web sites and communications are subject to their Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]